Arsenal eye £94m double swoop for Mudryk and Ndicka

Arsenal are eyeing a double January swoop for Mykhaylo Mudryk and Evan Ndicka as Mikel Arteta looks to boost their title charge, according to reports via TeamTalk.

The Gunners have enjoyed a sensational start to the new season as they sit five points clear of Manchester City at the top of the Premier League table after winning 12 of their 14 games so far.

However, they still aren’t satisfied as Arteta has suggested his squad is thin and he needs to strengthen this winter to help Arsenal maintain their title push during the second half of the campaign.

A new winger is reportedly on the agenda as Arsenal need support for Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli. Arteta has been overly reliant on the duo this season with only the inexperienced Reiss Nelson and Marquinhos as alternative options.

Therefore, Arsenal are expected to be in the market for another winger in January and Mudryk has been strongly linked with a move to the Emirates Stadium since being highlighted as a key target in the summer.

The 21-year-old has been in excellent form this season and impressed for Shakhtar Donetsk in the Champions League group stages where he scored three times during games against Celtic, Real Madrid and RB Leipzig.

It’s led to the Ukrainian giants increasing his asking price to a whopping £87m [as per TeamTalk] and reporter Fabrizio Romano claimed recently that the Gunners held ‘very positive’ talks with the Shakhtar star.

Mudryk also told Oleksandr Zinchenko’s wife, Vlada Sedan, in a recent interview with the TV host that he ‘would probably choose to join Arsenal’ if Arteta assured him of regular playing time. TeamTalk are now citing a report from Football.London that says Arsenal are eyeing a move for Mudryk this winter.

Double swoop

The Gunners are also reportedly looking to bring in another centre-back in January with the report stating that Arsenal are eyeing a swoop for Eintracht Frankfurt star Evan Ndicka.

The 23-year-old has forged a reputation as one of the best young central defenders in the Bundesliga since joining Frankfurt in 2018 but his long-term future at the club is in serious doubt.

Ndicka is in the final year of his contract and is showing no indication he’ll sign an extension. The situation has alerted Arsenal as the French U21 international has been linked with a move to the Emirates Stadium in recent months.

The report claims that Arsenal could now launch a bargain move to sign Ndicka in January with Frankfurt possibly cashing-in for just £7m rather than risk losing him for nothing next summer.

Ndicka is a left footed centre-back so he’d be top class competition for Gabriel if he ends up joining Arsenal. The Brazilian has played almost every game this season as Arteta has no other left footed centre-back at his disposal, so Ndicka’s arrival would help manage Gabriel’s minutes during the second half of the season.

We’ll have to wait and see how things develop over the coming weeks but the report suggests that Arsenal could be about to launch a £94m double swoop for Mudryk and Ndicka, and they’d be two excellent additions to the squad.