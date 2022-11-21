Arsenal enter race to sign Alberto Moleiro

According to Calciomercato, Arsenal have joined the likes of Liverpool and Barcelona in the race to sign Spanish teenager Alberto Moleiro.

The 19-year-old is currently contracted to Las Palmas in La Liga 2, but he could be on the move when the transfer window reopens. Barcelona are huge admirers of the young talent, but Calciomercato report that Arsenal have also entered the race.

Aside from Mikel Arteta’s side, Manchester City and Liverpool are the other Premier League teams interested in landing the Spain Under-21 international, who has been described as the ‘new Pedri‘ by Goal.

Big potential

Las Palmas have been unearthing some young talents over the past couple of years. Among them, Pedri is the most high-profile name. The Spaniard joined Barcelona in the summer of 2020 and has gone on to become a key player for club and country.

There is also Yeremy Pino, who has been talked about since his move to Villarreal. Moleiro could be the next big prospect. The youngster can play on either wing or in the attacking midfield position and looks set to have a bright future ahead of him.

Barcelona may have a distinct advantage with their good working relationship with Las Palmas, but Arsenal have an exciting project of their own in England. Edu Gaspar, who is now the club’s first-ever sporting director, will be hoping to lure Moleiro.

The London giants are currently top of the Premier League table with 37 points on the board, five in front of Manchester City. They require some shrewd signings in January to stay top. A wide player and a midfielder should be among the top priorities.

Moleiro would satisfy one of those positions, but the youngster is clearly a prospect for the future. Arsenal need a marquee winger such as Cody Gakpo or Mykhaylo Mudryk in January but they are bound to cost substantial transfer fees based on their form.

However, Liverpool are also in the race to sign the youngster as Jurgen Klopp looks to revamp his ageing midfield, so there could be a battle to sign Moleiro this winter.