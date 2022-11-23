Hakim Ziyech can’t wait to leave Chelsea in January

According to Sport Mediaset, Chelsea winger Hakim Ziyech can’t wait to leave the club during the January transfer window.

The Moroccan star was constantly linked with AC Milan in the summer, but the Serie A giants could not persuade Chelsea to sanction his exit. This has not stopped the speculation surrounding his future and Sport Mediaset report that Ziyech can’t wait to leave the London club in the next transfer window.

It is pointed out that the forward practically never plays under Chelsea manager Graham Potter. Milan are ready to make a renewed approach to sign the former Ajax man in January, provided the transfer fee and wage demands are favourable to them.

January exit

Ziyech has had a difficult season with Chelsea. He has been limited to just over 200 minutes of Premier League and Champions League football. This leads to questions why the club kept him in the first place when they knew that he would not be playing much.

His contract does not expire until the summer of 2025 but Chelsea are likely to reduce his value with every transfer window. Ziyech will be 30 in just over four months’ time and the club should cut their losses on him to recoup some of the transfer fee paid to Ajax.

Milan are said to be most interested in the Moroccan star but a breakthrough in negotiations could depend on Chelsea lowering their demands. Moving to the Serie A could be a suitable choice for Ziyech as the league tends to be less intense and more tactical on the field.

We have seen Olivier Giroud make a huge mark since his move to San Siro from Stamford Bridge. Fikayo Tomori is another former Chelsea player excelling at Milan, and Ziyech should fancy his chances of reviving his club career that has stagnated at Chelsea.

Ziyech will be hoping to make a decision on his future after Morocco’s World Cup campaign in Qatar.