Arsenal and Chelsea interested in Adrien Rabiot

According to Calciomercato, Arsenal and Chelsea are prepared to lure Adrien Rabiot to the Premier League by meeting his salary requirements.

The French star has been regularly linked with a move away from Juventus. Earlier this summer, Manchester United were on course to sign him, but the £17 million transfer broke down after the Red Devils refused to agree terms over a £165,000-a-week contract.

Rabiot is now about to enter the final six months of his deal at Juventus and Calciomercato cite that the player continues to demand similar wages. While the Serie A club are unlikely to make such an outlay, it is claimed that Arsenal and Chelsea would be willing to do so.

Top player

Rabiot has received his fair share of criticism for his attitude, but the 27-year-old has been playing his best football this season. He has scored five goals and provided another two assists from 20 games for Juventus. The midfielder has carried over the form to the World Cup.

The Paris Saint-Germain graduate recently chipped in with a goal and an assist for France as they came from behind to beat Australia 4-1. His current form could put in good stead ahead of January. Juventus could decide to sell him instead of losing him for nothing next summer.

Chelsea and Arsenal are prepared to meet his wage demands. He would be a quality signing for both London clubs. Chelsea are longing for a creative presence from central midfield and Rabiot would provide the solution while also making defensive contributions when required.

While he could emerge as a guaranteed starter for Chelsea, the same can’t be said at Arsenal. Thomas Partey and Granit Xhaka are undisputed picks for manager Mikel Arteta. He may need to settle for a deputy role if he were to make the switch to the Emirates Stadium in January.