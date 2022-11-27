Man Utd agree terms with PSV star Cody Gakpo

Football Insider has revealed that Manchester United have agreed personal terms in principle with Cody Gakpo as they close in on the PSV Eindhoven star.

The Red Devils have been linked with Gakpo since the end of the summer window. They were interested in signing him in August but ended up going for Brazilian winger Antony instead.

However, Erik ten Hag has retained his interest in Gakpo and Football Insider claims that Manchester United have now agreed terms in principal with the player. They are now trying to settle on a fee with PSV as they look to make Gakpo their first signing of the winter window.

Dutch TV presenter Hans Kraay Jr., via ESPN, has described Gakpo as ‘gone’ from PSV Eindhoven, insisting that the Eredivisie side cannot keep him at the club any longer.

“Gakpo is gone. PSV are not going to keep him, and cannot keep him anymore. “Gakpo will soon be playing in the Premier League. The chance that it will be Manchester United is now a lot higher again, because Cristiano Ronaldo has left.” “They have even more money available. At Liverpool, assistant Pepijn Lijnders is charmed by him, so he is chasing Jürgen Klopp. Yes, Gakpo is gone.” (via ESPN)

Gakpo has been on the radar of several European clubs including United. Premier League rivals Arsenal and Liverpool have also been linked with the 23-year-old. The winger has scored nine goals and has assisted 12 times in his 14 appearances for PSV this season. He has also been lighting up Netherlands’ World Cup campaign by scoring in each of their first two games.

Manchester United are still to convince PSV to part ways with their man and as per sources, Gakpo could cost up to £51.6 million (€60 million). That being said, the player is keen on playing in the Premier League, and therefore a winter move is on the cards.

Our View

United must move quickly to secure the signature of Gakpo this winter. Agreeing personal terms with the attacker is a huge step in the right direction but they need to get a deal agreed with PSV before a rival club tries to gazump their proposed move.

Erik ten Hag is in need of goals now that Cristiano Ronaldo no longer at the club, and it appears United are looking to sign Gakpo as his replacement. He is one of the brighter talents in Europe and can play anywhere across the frontline, so he’d give ten Hag options in the final third.