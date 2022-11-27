Man Utd interested in Napoli star Victor Osimhen

According to respected journalist Florian Plettenberg, Manchester United have identified Napoli striker Victor Osimhen as one of their top striker targets.

Erik ten Hag’s side are likely to recruit a new striker during the January transfer window on the back of confirming the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo by mutual consent. Osimhen has been linked with the club regularly and Plettenberg reports that United bosses appreciate him.

The hierarchy believe he is ready for the Premier League with his physicality and finishing skills but are not prepared to meet the crazy demands of the Serie A outfit. According to the journalist, it could take around €100 million (£86 million) to prise away the striker from Napoli in January.

Top striker

Osimhen has been in superb form for Napoli this campaign, scoring 10 goals and providing three assists from 14 appearances. The Nigerian is one of their indispensable players from the starting line-up and United will have to pay a premium fee to persuade the Serie A outfit to sanction his sale.

It will be interesting to see whether the board have any plans of doing so. Osimhen is just entering the peak phase of his career at 23. He is a genuine number nine with a physical presence and also provides an aerial threat in the box. He offers something different from Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial.

United are capable of paying huge fees for world-class talents in the transfer market but the ongoing talk of a takeover could have an effect on the activity this winter. There could be limited spending in the January transfer window with the Glazers preparing to end their association with the club.

Apart from Osimhen, United have been linked with a loan approach for Chelsea’s Christian Pulisic. They were also interested in the United States international earlier in the summer. The versatile forward could be a realistic target for the club if the owners don’t want to spend big at the halfway stage of the season.