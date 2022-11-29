Manchester United eye Martin Zubimendi deal

Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo has reported that Manchester United have their sights set on Real Sociedad’s Martin Zubimendi.

The Red Devils could battle Barcelona for Zubimendi’s signature, whose contract expires in 2027. Zubimendi is well-liked at Barcelona and Xavi Hernandez is said to be a huge admirer of him. United, on the other hand, view Zubimendi as an option to reinforce their midfield while adding depth and competition for places in the line-up.

According to the report, the 23-year-old has a £52 million (€60 million) release clause in his contract that could rise up to £56 million (€65 million) if the Red Devils opt for a winter swoop. At La Real, the consensus at the moment is that there will be no transfer movement at the club in January with them keen on keeping Zubimendi until the end of the season.

Sociedad are currently third in La Liga and are well placed to secure a UEFA Champions League spot for next season if they continue their form during the second half of the campaign.

Zubimendi is enjoying his breakout season and has been impressive; the result of which is that he has now entered the radar of elite European clubs such as Manchester United and Barcelona. At Reale Arena, they are aware that Zubimendi knows about United’s interest in him, as per the source. The player could therefore opt for a Premier League switch that would see him earn double his current salary.

Our View

Zubimendi is a natural number six and it is no secret why he is being circled by Manchester United. He is one of the very few press-resistant players in Europe at the moment and he adds balance and elegance to the midfield.

While the Manchester side only signed Casemiro last summer, Erik ten Hag is already looking at options to secure the future of his midfield and Zubimendi is firmly on his radar.

He has scored one goal and has assisted twice in his 14 appearances for Sociedad this season. The Spaniard also started both the Europa League group-stage games against United.

A winter move involving Zubimendi looks unlikely and any potential movements will only be made during the summer. Ten Hag is currently eyeing attacking options in January to replace Cristiano Ronaldo, whose contract at Old Trafford was terminated earlier this month, so the chances are any move for Zubimendi will wait until the end of the season.