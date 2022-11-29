Jeremie Frimpong’s move to Man Utd getting closer

According to Sky Sport Deutschland, Bayer Leverkusen defender Jeremie Frimpong is moving closer to joining Manchester United next summer.

The Dutchman has been one of Bundesliga’s leading right-backs this season. He has scored five goals and provided three assists from 21 appearances for Leverkusen. Man United are one of his main admirers and Sky Sport Deutschland report that Frimpong knows that the club are interested in him.

It is added that a move to Old Trafford is becoming more and more likely. The German giants are already looking into the future and have started the process of securing a replacement for the 21-year-old, who is currently with the Netherlands squad at the World Cup.

Competition

Since the start of the season, Diogo Dalot has been the first-choice right-back under manager Erik ten Hag. His deputy Aaron Wan-Bissaka has made just one substitute appearance throughout the campaign and it won’t be a surprise if he leaves the club permanently next year.

Wan-Bissaka has produced some stand-out defensive displays for Manchester United, but Ten Hag prefers full-backs who can also make an impact in the attacking third. This is where the 25-year-old has struggled and he could be replaced by Frimpong at the end of the season.

Frimpong has developed into a quality attacking right-back during his time at Leverkusen. There were initially doubts whether he would succeed after making the move from Celtic, but his form has been quite impressive this season on both ends of the playing field.

The Dutchman is currently contracted to Leverkusen until the summer of 2025. Transfermarkt value him at £22 million, but United should be aware that the German club won’t let him go for cheap. They may need to pay a higher figure to persuade Leverkusen to sell. Frimpong should provide good competition for Dalot, who has made the right back position his own this season.