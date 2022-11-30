Chelsea
Chelsea will do everything to sign Josko Gvardiol
According to Spanish journalist Alfredo Pedullà, Chelsea will do everything to sign RB Leipzig defender Josko Gvardiol ahead of next season.
The London giants failed to secure a pre-transfer agreement for Gvardiol last summer. They wanted to sign him for the 2023/24 season and beyond but Leipzig were not interested in doing business. The German club rejected three bids from Chelsea with the last one being £78 million.
Graham Potter’s side remain optimistic of landing the versatile Croatian defender and Pedullà claims that the club will do everything to sign the 20-year-old ahead of the competition. The club want the defender for next season and are pushing to close the operation with Leipzig.
Must buy
Gvardiol has been highly-rated from his time at Dinamo Zagreb. The Croatian is now in his second season at Leipzig where he has developed into a top-class central defender. He has been superb with his defensive awareness and ability to make crunch tackles. His distribution has also been top notch.
He has a bright future ahead of him and Chelsea appear keen on finalising an agreement with Leipzig before their European rivals enter the race. The London club are presently negotiating a deal with Leipzig for Christopher Nkunku. The Frenchman is likely to move to Stamford Bridge next summer.
Chelsea could use the same opportunity to try and sign Gvardiol too. A £78m bid was insufficient to persuade Leipzig in the last transfer window. With his world-class potential and young age, the Bundesliga heavyweights could demand as much as £100m to consider the departure of Gvardiol.
Gvardiol would be a fabulous signing for Chelsea. He can play in central defence or as a left-back. He could be seen as a long-term replacement for Thiago Silva, who is already 38. The Brazilian has shown no signs of slowing down but he could leave the club after this season or the next.
2 Comments
Leave a Reply
Other News
-
Chelsea/ 3 hours ago
Chelsea will do everything to sign Josko Gvardiol
According to Spanish journalist Alfredo Pedullà, Chelsea will do everything to sign RB Leipzig...
-
Arsenal/ 4 hours ago
Arsenal and Chelsea pressing to sign Ismael Bennacer
According to Gazzetta dello Sport (via SportWitness), Arsenal and Chelsea are pressing to sign...
Pingback: سيبذل تشيلسي قصارى جهده للتعاقد مع خوسكو جفارديول - cocakora
Pingback: El Chelsea hará todo lo posible por fichar a Josko Gvardiol