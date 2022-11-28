Chelsea closing in on Christopher Nkunku deal

According to respected journalist Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea are close to finalising the transfer of RB Leipzig midfielder Christopher Nkunku.

The Frenchman underwent a secret medical with Chelsea earlier this season and the club are now on the verge of landing his signature. The London giants have already agreed personal terms with Nkunku and Romano reports that they are ‘closing in’ on a deal with Leipzig.

Nkunku’s current £52 million release clause will become active in June next year, but Chelsea are ready to pay a higher transfer fee with easier payment terms. It appears a matter of time before the paperwork is finalised for his move next summer.

Brilliant purchase

Nkunku is currently out with a knee ligament injury and there is no return date for him. Despite this, Chelsea are going ahead with their plans to sign him. It appears a no-brainer decision, considering the Frenchman is one of the best creative players in world football.

He was extraordinary for Leipzig last season with 35 goals and a further 20 assists from 52 appearances. He has continued his exceptional form this campaign, scoring 17 goals and providing another four assists from 23 appearances. Chelsea have pulled off a massive coup.

The Frenchman can play anywhere in attack or midfield and should be a brilliant signing for Chelsea. His creativity is something which the club have lacked during the current campaign and he should provide a big upgrade in that department next season.

Meanwhile, a deal for Nkunku should not hamper Chelsea’s transfer plans for January. They still need another forward player with their lack of regular goals this season. They have netted just 17 from 14 league games and need to find a solution in the winter period.

A free transfer for Cristiano Ronaldo could be a genuine option. The Portuguese star recently ended his association with Manchester United by mutual agreement. He is understood to be eyeing another club that can offer him Champions League football.