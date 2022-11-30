Arsenal and Chelsea pressing to sign Ismael Bennacer

According to Gazzetta dello Sport (via SportWitness), Arsenal and Chelsea are pressing to sign AC Milan midfielder Ismael Bennacer next summer.

The 24-year-old has been a key player for Milan in the defensive midfield position, but his future is uncertain with his contract expiring in June 2024. The Serie A champions have yet to make progress over a renewal and Gazzetta dello Sport report that the Algerian has now changed representatives.

The midfielder has switched from Moussa Sissoko to Enzo Raiola, who runs the agency owned by the late super-agent Mino Raiola. Meanwhile, the publication also claim that Arsenal and Chelsea are pressing for the transfer of Bennacer at the end of the season.

Quality

Bennacer has developed impressively since his move from Empoli three years ago. He is now an assured starter for the Italian champions but they have not been able to convince him to sign a new long-term deal. This could benefit Arsenal and Chelsea in the summer.

Arsenal are on the hunt for a new midfielder in January, but they could also consider reinforcing the squad at the end of the campaign. Thomas Partey has been a stand-out for them in the number six role, but his injury problems mean that they need a good successor.

We can say the same for Chelsea, who could release N’Golo Kante. The 2018 World Cup winner has suffered plenty of injuries over the past 18 months. He is currently out until March next year after a hamstring surgery and the club may opt against renewing his contract expiring in June.

Bennacer would be a solid replacement for the French star. He is superb with his tackling and has an excellent work rate. His distribution is another big strength of his. If the £35 million star has to choose between the clubs, he could choose Arsenal, having spent time in their academy.