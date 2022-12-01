Arsenal and Man United interested in Rangers’ Jack Wylie

Premier League giants Arsenal and Manchester United are set to fight it out for the signature of Rangers’ talented youngster Jack Wylie, according to the Daily Star.

The report claims that the duo have been tracking the progress of the 16-year-old wonderkid, who has impressed for the youth sides of Rangers as well as his national side of Scotland.

While the Gunners have reportedly been sending chief scouts to keep an eye on Wylie for the past six months, the Red Devils have now joined the race for the teenager. United boss Erik Ten Hag seems interested in the youngster and has also sent club scouts to watch Wylie up close.

Wylie still does not have a professional contract with his current employers due to his tender age and that’s where the loophole is. If either of Arsenal or Man United are able to convince the defender to move south of the border, they would be getting their hands on one of Scotland’s brightest prospects for peanuts.

However, that won’t be a walk in the park for either of the English giants as the 2022 Europa League finalists are determined to extend the contract of their bright prospect and protect his value.

History has not been kind to Rangers, as they were forced to accept a £350,000 bid from Aston Villa earlier this year, after the English outfit poached wonder-kid Rory Wilson from their academy.

The Glasgow-based club naturally don’t want a repeat of the same situation with Wylie, but accept that the lure to play for a Premier League side such as Arsenal or Man Utd might prove to be decisive for the player.

Signing the U16 Scottish international makes a lot of sense for both clubs. Arsenal and Manchester United have always tried to sign hidden gems in the market and Wylie is one of the brightest prospects in Scotland.

While both clubs have a strong appeal, the Gunners might have an edge over Ten Hag’s team. Mikel Arteta has built an exciting young side that look poised to compete at the top level over the coming years, so Wylie may be keen to be part of that project at the Emirates Stadium.