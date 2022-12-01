Man Utd confident of January deal for Cody Gakpo

According to Football Insider, Manchester United are increasingly confident of signing PSV Eindhoven forward Cody Gakpo in the next transfer window.

The Netherlands star has been in exemplary form for PSV this season, scoring 13 goals and providing 17 assists from 24 appearances. He has also impressed at the World Cup with a goal in every group stage game. The Dutchman can’t do anything wrong at the moment.

Football Insider now report that United are confident of landing his signature in January rather than waiting for next summer. They failed with a £25 million bid for the 23-year-old last summer but are now optimistic of signing him with an improved offer of £50 million.

Top class talent

United have had a good first half to the season under manager Erik ten Hag and the priority will be to qualify for next season’s Champions League. Signing Gakpo would provide a massive boost in their quest. The Dutchman would add more creativity and goals.

Gakpo has been a specialist on the left flank for PSV this season, but we have seen at the World Cup that he can play as a number 10 or in the second striker position. His versatility is possibly a key factor behind United’s renewed interest in signing him ahead of January.

A number of other clubs across Europe could also enter the race for the Dutchman this winter, but United seem to have moved ahead in the race, having agreed a deal in principle with the player. A transfer could be a formality, provided PSV are convinced to sell him.

Ruud van Nisterooy’s men are currently only three points adrift of Feyenoord for the top spot in the Dutch top-flight. Their pursuit of a first Eredivisie title in five seasons, could yet persuade them to keep hold of their prized asset until the summer transfer window.