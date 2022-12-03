Chelsea have scouted Man Utd target Jeremie Frimpong

According to journalist Simon Phillips, Chelsea are keeping a close watch on the performances of Manchester United target Jeremie Frimpong.

The Dutchman has made a big impression this season at Bayer Leverkusen. He has scored five goals and provided three assists from 21 appearances. Man United have been touted to sign him next summer, but speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Phillips has said that he is also on the radar of Chelsea.

He said: “I think it’s a position that Chelsea will address in the summer rather than January, but they are starting to look at targets. Jeremie Frimpong is on there. Chelsea have scouted him a few times in recent seasons and they’ve stepped that up again now under the new ownership.”

Competition

Reece James has been Chelsea’s first-choice for the right wing-back role over the past three years but the England star has failed to stay injury free. This year alone, he has spent over 100 days on the sidelines with multiple concerns. The 22-year-old is currently recovering from a knee problem.

Chelsea must address this by signing another top-class player and Frimpong could be the ideal deputy. Cesar Azpilicueta and Ruben Loftus-Cheek have played at right wing-back in James’ absence but neither have been able to provide the creativity that James tends to offer with his forward runs.

According to Transfermarkt, Frimpong is currently priced at £22 million but the value could rise steeply ahead of the 2023 summer transfer window if he continues to perform at the same level. There could also be competition from Manchester United, who see him as a potential rival for Diogo Dalot.

Chelsea have a huge second half to the season coming up. They are presently eight points behind the final Champions League place in the league with a game in hand. The board may need to particularly focus on strengthening their attack in January to bolster their top-four prospects.