Arsenal’s Gabriel Jesus facing 3 months out

According to several reports, Arsenal forward Gabriel Jesus is facing three months on the sidelines due to a knee injury.

Jesus picked up the issue while playing for Brazil during their 1-0 defeat to Cameroon at the World Cup on Friday night and was initially ruled out for around a month.

However, further tests have shown the injury to be worse than first thought and reports originating from Brazil suggest Jesus may require surgery, which would rule him out for three months.

The Gunners are in contact with the Brazil national side, as the true extent of the injury is still unknown and further scans are needed. However, early indications are not positive.

The Jesus’ news is a huge blow to Arsenal, who have established themselves as serious title contenders, as they sit five points ahead of current Premier League champions Manchester City.

While the Brazilian has scored just five goals in the league this campaign, Jesus provides the team with more than just an end product. On top of his seven assists for the Gunners, this campaign in all competitions, the former City man’s tenacious pressing, build-up, and hold-up play have given Mikel Arteta’s side a different edge than previous seasons.

His tireless work rate is something the opposition dread whenever he is on the pitch. Therefore, it comes as no surprise that many Arsenal fans are going through a meltdown on social media after the news of his injury was made public post-Brazil’s final World Cup group game against Cameroon.

Despite the unfortunate news, a report from FootballInsider stated that the North London outfit are not looking to strengthen up front in January.

The club are reportedly looking to add a winger and a central midfielder, which have been the priority positions for some time now. Arsenal also have a few attacking players out on loan, such as Folarin Balogun and Nicolas Pepe, who may be recalled from their temporary switches.

In particular, Balogun might be the most attractive commodity to bring back to the Emirates Stadium, due to his excellent form in Ligue 1 this season. The American-born striker has eight goals in the French championship, and trails the leader, PSG’s Kylian Mbappe, by just four goals.

It is still early days to say with any certainty what the London side will end up doing in the winter transfer window. Whatever happens, one thing is for certain: new players are needed as they can’t afford to not bring someone in to fill the massive hole that will be left due to Jesus’ absence.