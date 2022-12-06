Manchester United favourites to sign Memphis Depay

According to Spanish outlet AS (via The Sun), Manchester United are considered favourites to sign Barcelona attacker Memphis Depay in January.

The Netherlands star was linked with a move away from the Spanish giants in the last transfer window. Chelsea and Juventus were considered as candidates to sign him, but he eventually made the decision to continue at Camp Nou.

However, he has now been tipped to leave the club in January. Barcelona are ready to sell him for just £4.3 million when the transfer window reopens. AS report that Man United are the most interested club in signing the forward.

Bargain

Depay has barely played for the Catalan giants this season. The former Lyon man made just three appearances at the start of the campaign before being ruled out with a hamstring injury. He was deemed fit for the World Cup and it could be a blessing in disguise for Barcelona.

The attacker’s contract expires in the summer of 2023. January presents their final chance to cash in for a knockdown fee and it seems United want him back. Depay had a forgettable first spell with United between 2015 and 2017 where he was heavily criticised by fans.

Over the last five years, he has evolved into a top-class attacker who can play in different positions. United need a new striker next month after Cristiano Ronaldo’s release and Depay could be the preferred target for the board if they are looking for a cost-cut replacement.

It could be a straightforward deal for United as Barcelona’s hands are tied. However, it won’t surprise us if Barcelona block the transfer as they face the Premier League side in the Europa League last 32. They may want to assess all possible offers at the beginning of 2023. Chelsea and Juventus could as well return for Depay in the next transfer window.