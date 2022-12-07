Granit Xhaka provides positive update after speaking to Gabriel Jesus

Granit Xhaka has revealed he’s spoken with Arsenal team mate Gabriel Jesus and offered an insight into how long the Brazilian international will be on the sidelines for.

Jesus rocked Arsenal after picking up a knee injury during their dead rubber defeat to Cameroon in their final World Cup group stage game late last week.

The early indications suggested that the striker would be out for around a month, but reports soon emerged from South American claiming the injury was far worse than first thought.

The 25-year-old flew back to London to be further assessed by Arsenal’s medical team and the club confirmed on Wednesday evening that Jesus had undergone successful surgery to his right knee.

The former Manchester City attacker posted a photo on social media of him in his hospital bed following his operation and although Arsenal have refused to put a time-frame on the recovery, widespread reports have suggested he’ll be out for at least three months.

However, Xhaka has revealed that he’s been in touch with his team mate and gave a more optimistic outlook. The midfielder suggested it’s a ‘small injury’ that may only keep Jesus out for two months.

‘Small injury’

Xhaka is quoted as saying by The Sun:

“I spoke with him straight after the Cameroon game. We have the contact between each other, with all the players we have here in the World Cup. “It’s a shame because you saw in the first round of the Premier League how important he is for us. I don’t know how big the injury is, maybe two or three months, I think. “But he is a strong guy. It’s a small injury for him I think, and we will support him. He knows that we are behind him and hopefully we can get him back as quick as possible.”

Xhaka’s comments suggest that Jesus could be fit again in just two months if he recovers quickly, which would be a huge boost to Arsenal and their title hopes during the second part of the season.

The Gunners currently sit five points clear at the top of the Premier League after an excellent start to the new campaign. Jesus has been a pivotal player during that run after arriving in a big-money deal from Man City last summer.

The South American has started all 14 league games so far – providing 5 goals and 6 assists – and his hard working approach up front has been a key part of Mikel Arteta’s system. It’s a huge blow to lose Jesus for any length of time but Arteta will be delighted if his star striker is able to be fit again in two months rather than the ‘at least 3 months’ that’s being reported in the media.

Eddie Nketiah is now expected to deputise up front during Jesus’ absence – although many fans are calling for Arsenal to strengthen their attack during the upcoming January transfer window.