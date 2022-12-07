Man Utd main club interested in signing Cody Gakpo

According to Foot Mercato, Manchester United are considered as the main candidates to sign PSV Eindhoven forward Cody Gakpo in January.

The Dutch star has been scouted regularly by United over the last few months and Foot Mercato claim that they have also been watching him closely at the World Cup. It is added that Manchester United may have to pay a higher fee to land his signature. PSV have raised their price tag for Gakpo from £52 million to £65 million amid his impressive showing at the World Cup.

Elite talent

Gakpo has had a fantastic season with PSV. He has scored 13 goals and registered 17 assists from just 24 games. The Dutchman has been similarly impressive at the World Cup with three goals in four games to help his country reach the quarter-finals. Hence, he should be on the radar of top clubs in January and United will be hoping to beat the competition.

The 23-year-old would be a superb signing for the Mancunian giants as he can play anywhere in attack. He has a preference for the left wing but it has recently been reported by The Sun that he would like to play as a striker, should he make the move to Old Trafford in the next transfer window.

Man United currently need a marksman after Cristiano Ronaldo’s release and Gakpo could fit in perfectly into the role. He may not be a specialist for the position but his superb pace, strong dribbling skills and eye for goal would suit manager Erik ten Hag, who likes to work with versatile forwards.

PSV are justified to demand a higher price for Gakpo this winter and the onus is now on the United board to meet their asking price. They could have signed him for £39 million last summer. Their failure to do so will come at a huge cost after Gakpo’s stellar exploits during the first half of the campaign.