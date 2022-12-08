Man Utd receive boost in signing Cody Gakpo

Manchester United have received a boost in signing PSV Eindhoven star Cody Gakpo in January.

Erik ten Hag’s side were interested in signing the 23-year-old last summer but they did not make a formal bid after the huge fee spent on Antony. This has not ended the speculation linking the club with the Dutchman and Gakpo has now talked up the possibility of joining United in January.

In an interview with Dutch newspaper NRC, via the Independent, the 23-year-old said that he started doubting himself after Manchester United opted against signing him last summer. He added that he has not heard from the Premier League giants yet but would consider a transfer if they return for him this winter.

He said: “What comes, will come. Suppose you want to go from RKC to PSV, but that club doesn’t come. Then you can panic. I thought about Manchester United, but when that didn’t happen, I didn’t know anymore. And I started having doubts. Leeds United did come. Should I go there? Now I wait and see everything. I haven’t heard from Manchester United yet. If they come, I will think about it. In these decisions too, I seek God’s help. I ask him what I can do best.”

Must buy

Gakpo was available in the transfer market for £39 million last summer but United’s priority was on signing Antony from Ajax at any cost. The Brazilian star has been a decent performer with three goals from 11 outings but Gakpo may have proved a much better purchase for United.

The board could make amends with a fresh bid for Gakpo in January but he will reportedly now cost £65 million. The Netherlands star has had an excellent season for PSV, scoring 13 goals and providing 17 assists from 24 games. At the World Cup, he has scored three goals for the Dutch en route to the quarter-finals.

His ability to play anywhere in attack should attract plenty of big-club interest in January but Manchester United should have the upper hand in signing him. Gakpo has sent an open invitation to United with his latest interview and the onus is on the hierarchy to bring him to Old Trafford by meeting the asking price set by PSV.