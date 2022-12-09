Manchester United very interested in signing Yann Sommer

According to Sky Sport Deutschland, Manchester United are very interested in signing Borussia Monchengladbach goalkeeper Yann Sommer on a free transfer next summer.

The Switzerland star has been Monchengladbach’s number one for the past eight years but he is set to leave on a Bosman deal when his contract expires in June 2023.

Sky Sport Deutschland report that the German side are preparing for his exit and have identified Leipzig’s Yvon Mvogo as his replacement. It is further claimed that Man United are ‘very interested’ in signing Sommer for free at the end of the season.

Upgrade

De Gea has been United’s preferred choice in goal since the 2011/12 season. However, his starting spot could come into question next summer if Sommer joins the club. The 33-year-old is one of Bundesliga’s top-performing keepers and would be better suited for the playing style under manager Erik ten Hag.

The 80-cap international is known for his ability to play out from the back as well as deliver accurate long balls. This is exactly where De Gea has struggled. The Spaniard is gifted with superb reflexes but he is a traditional goalkeeper who is generally rooted to his goal and does not like to make high claims.

De Gea has been working on his weaknesses this season but Ten Hag may decide against keeping him beyond next summer when his current contract expires. Man Utd have the option to extend his £375,000-a-week deal for 12 months but it does not make sense to trigger it unless he will continue to be a regular starter.

Meanwhile, Sommer should relish a bigger challenge in the backend of his playing career. At 33, he has plenty of years ahead of him, considering goalkeepers generally become better with age. The Swiss should also get a big payday in terms of wages as well as the signing-on fee for a free transfer if he opts to join Man Utd.