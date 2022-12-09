Arsenal have reached agreement to sign Evan Ndicka

According to Italian website Il Romanista, Arsenal have already agreed to sign Eintracht Frankfurt defender Evan Ndicka over a free transfer next summer.

The Frenchman has been a key player for Eintracht for the past four-and-a-half seasons, but looks likely to move on when his current contract expires in June 2023 after failing to agree terms over an extension.

Arsenal have been linked with him on several occasions over the past few months and Il Romanista report that the centre-back has already reached an agreement to join the club on a free transfer next summer.

Competition

William Saliba and Gabriel Magalhaes have been the regular centre-backs for Arsenal in the Premier League this season while one of them has partnered Rob Holding in the domestic cup competitions. Ideally, manager Mikel Arteta will want another central defender in the squad as Ben White is now considered as a right-back.

Ndicka would fit in perfectly into the role and him being left-footed is another added advantage. Arteta has already shown that he prefers to start with a left-footed centre-back in the line-up and this has been a reason behind the over-dependence on Gabriel during the current campaign.

Gabriel has been ever-present for Arsenal for the league games this season while he has also started four times in the Europa League. The arrival of Ndicka would provide the manager with a similar kind of back-up in the squad.

The Frenchman has identical qualities to Gabriel as he is strong in the air and prefers to clear his lines. He also possesses good distribution skills and can contribute the odd goal from set-pieces. Hence, he would be a superb signing.

Arsenal are said to have an agreement in place to sign Ndicka next summer but we believe they should attempt to prise him away in January if an opportunity arises. The Gunners need more depth in the squad to challenge for the league title so they could try and tempt Frankfurt into accepting a cut-price fee this winter.