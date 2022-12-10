Arsenal want to sign Memphis Depay in January

According to TuttoJuve, Arsenal are looking into a cut-price deal for Barcelona star Memphis Depay in January.

The London giants have been impressive during the first part of the Premier League season and they are presently top of the table with a five-point advantage over Manchester City.

Gabriel Jesus has had a big role to play up front with five goals and six assists from 14 games but he won’t be available for the next three months after sustaining a knee surgery at the World Cup.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta will want to fill the void left by the Brazilian’s injury absence and TuttoJuve report that the club have now entered the race to sign Depay.

The Dutch star, who has also been linked with Juventus this year, could be signed for a bargain fee in January with his Barcelona contract due to expire at the end of June 2023.

Experience

With Jesus on the sidelines, Eddie Nketiah is set to lead the line for Arsenal. The club graduate was impressive in the role during the second part of last season but whether he can replicate those performances is a big question mark. If he fails to do so, Arsenal may struggle to stay in the title hunt.

Meanwhile, Arteta has the option of recalling Folarin Balogun from his loan spell at Reims but he is also fairly inexperienced. Hence, a move for Depay makes sense. The Netherlands forward has proven himself on the biggest of stages and would be a solid addition to the squad at the start of 2023.

Depay could be signed for a nominal fee in January and he would represent a clever piece of business for Arsenal. The ‘world-class‘ star is a different profile of player compared to Jesus, who is very mobile and hard working. However, he has the ability to make key goal contributions as seen for club and country over the years, so he’d be a terrific short-term solution.