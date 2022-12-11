Manchester United want to sign Kim Min-jae

According to The Daily Mirror, Manchester United are interested in signing Napoli defender Kim Min-jae, who was available for just £3 million 18 months ago.

The 26-year-old was one of the leading performers for South Korea at the World Cup and The Daily Mirror now claim United have renewed their interest in him. The club had the chance to sign the centre-back for only £3 million from Beijing Sinobo Guoan in the summer of 2021 but they were beaten to his signature by Fenerbahce.

United did not follow up their interest last summer when Napoli signed him for £16 million but they could get a third chance next year, as per the report. Min-jae presently has a £38 million release clause in his contract which United plan to trigger. He is said to be interested in moving to the Premier League. Meanwhile, Napoli are looking to hand a new contract to the defender in order to erase his clause.

Top-class

United currently have sufficient central defensive options but manager Erik ten Hag may want better competition for places. Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez have their futures secured under the Dutchman but the same can’t be said for Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof.

The duo have been regulars on the bench this season and have only started Premier League games when Varane has been nursing an injury. Hence, one of them could leave Old Trafford if United succeed in signing Min-jae in either January or at the end of the season.

Meanwhile, Napoli are expected to discuss a new contract with Min-jae but United will be pinning their hopes on the defender rejecting fresh terms. If he were to sign a new contract, their chances of signing him could be difficult unless a substantial bid is made.

Napoli president Aurelio de Laurentiis has been known for placing hefty valuations on players.