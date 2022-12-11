Report: Man City interested in signing Theo Hernandez

Premier League champions Manchester City have expressed an interest in acquiring the services of Theo Hernandez from AC Milan at the end of the season, according to Calciomercato.

The 25-year-old is seen as a perfect replacement for Benjamin Mendy and could prove to be a quality addition to Pep Guardiola’s defence.

Hernandez was first linked with a move to Man City in the past but opted to continue at the Italian club and signed a new deal with them which will run through to the end of the 2025/26 season.

It seems that Pep Guardiola has not given up on the Frenchman yet, and it will be interesting to see if Manchester City decide to come forward with a concrete offer at the end of the season.

Man City signed Sergio Gomez last summer but he has failed to command a starting berth, hence the need to sign a new left-back to augment the defence.

Replacement for Benjamin Mendy

Hernandez, who is valued at €55m (£47.3m) by Transfermarkt has established himself as a key player for club and country, helping AC Milan win the Scudetto last season.

It is believed that a move to the Premier League would allow him to showcase his quality at the highest level.

This season, Pep Guardiola has used players like Joao Cancelo and Nathan Ake as his left-backs from time to time, and needs to bring in a specialist option in that department.

Hernandez, who replaced his brother Lucas in the France starting XI at the World Cup after his 26-year-old was injured against Australia has seized his opportunity.

He showed great mental fortitude to help France overcome England in the quarter-finals of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar on Saturday night.

He has subsequently impressed with a series of assured performances, largely solid at the back and has also registered two assists for France so far.

It will be interesting to see if Manchester City can convince AC Milan to sell their key defender at the end of the season.

Man City’s attacking brand of football could tempt any player in the world to switch clubs, however, it will be interesting to see how the situation develops over the next few months.

