Report: Arsenal target Mykhaylo Mudryk in January

Arsenal are locked in talks to sign Shakhtar Donetsk winger Mykhaylo Mudryk and the player is ‘determined’ to secure the move this winter, according to The Athletic .

The report says Arsenal owner Stan Kroenke is ready to back Mikel Arteta in the transfer market to help boost the clubs unexpected Premier League title charge.

Mudryk is Arsenal’s prime target and The Athletic claims that talks are well underway with Shakhtar and the players representatives over a potential move this January.

According to the report, written by respected journalist David Ornstein, Mudryk is ‘determined’ to join Arsenal and sources close to the deal believe there is a ‘good chance’ it will happen.

Shakhtar have previously indicated they want €100million (£85.9m) to sell their star man, but The Athletic says the Ukrainian giants are now willing to accept a lower fee to get a deal done.

Mudryk has been one of the standout players for Shakhtar this season – scoring 10 goals and assisting a further eight in 18 appearances, including five goals and assists in his six Champions League outings.

With the Gunners in-need of depth in wide areas as Arteta’s side prepare to fight for the Premier League title after the New Year, Mudryk’s transfer could give Arsenal the needed firepower up front.

Reinforcement

Arsenal intend to push for a wide forward, specifically Mudryk, as a priority signing following the injury that Gabriel Jesus suffered at the 2022 World Cup.

Jesus injured his right knee during Brazil’s 1-0 defeat by Cameroon and had a successful surgery that has ruled him out for up to three months, leaving the Gunners short in the final third. The 25-year-old has scored five goals for the Premier League leaders across all competitions this season after signing from Manchester City in the summer. Arteta may feel that bringing in another wide forward would free Gabriel Martinelli to act as a backup centre-forward, addressing two positions in one go.

Mudryk appears to be a top attacking talent, and he would be an exciting addition to Arsenal’s squad. The winger, who is under contract until 2026, is valued at €40m (£34.3m) by Transfermarkt but Arsenal will have to pay a lot more to get a deal agreed.

Mudryk was heavily linked with a move to the Gunners in the summer, while Brentford were said to be close to sealing a deal for the 21-year-old.

Arsenal are currently top of Premier League table with 37 points, five points adrift champions Manchester City after 14 matches played so far this season.

Arteta’s side will resume Premier League action against West Ham on Boxing Day at the Emirates stadium.

