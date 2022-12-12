Man Utd dealt blow in pursuit of Goncalo Ramos

Benfica president Rui Costa has warned Manchester United off their attacker Goncalo Ramos.

Ramos has been the subject of transfer speculation since he smashed a stunning hat trick against Switzerland in the FIFA World Cup Round of 16. The 21-year-old replaced Cristiano Ronaldo in Fernandos Santos’ starting XI and was instrumental in his team progressing to the Quarter-finals, helping his side register a thumping 6-1 victory over the Swiss.

Manchester United are said to be in the market for a new attacker following the departure of Ronaldo and Erik ten Hag is keen on reinforcing his front line.

That being said, Ramos has emerged as a potential target for the Dutch tactician with reports recently suggesting United are plotting a move, and Benfica are believed to be willing to cash-in if £43m is put on the table.

PSV Eindhoven winger Cody Gakpo is also a target of interest for the Red Devils. The Manchester side were in talks with him last summer but a deal could not materialise and the club decided to go for Brazilian winger Anthony, instead.

Speaking about Ramos and the rumours surrounding his future, Costa has reaffirmed that Benfica are in no need to sell their man this January.

We have the sole objective of having a winning season, no player will leave – unless it is due to the clause – which at this moment is fundamental for the squad. “What I can promise our supporters is what I did at the beginning of the year. This is a sporting project, not a financial one. Fortunately, we are not experiencing financial problems and we have no need to sell players.” (via Goal)

Our View

United have been inconsistent in front of the goal this season. Ronaldo’s departure and Anthony Martial’s troubling run with injuries and poor form has left ten Hag with limited options. It is understandable why the former Ajax boss is keen on reinforcing his attack this winter.

Ramos is a modern-day striker with the physical attributes required to succeed in England. His strong display against Switzerland showed that he has an eye for goal and gets himself into scoring positions. The young attacker is also a terrific passer and is able to hold the ball up with his back to goal, so he has all the attributes needed to be a top class forward.

H could be a good fit in ten Hag’s system, so despite Benfica’s insistence they don’t need to sell, it will be interesting to see if Man Utd make a formal move for Ramos this winter.