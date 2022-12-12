Arsenal take the lead to sign Atletico Madrid ace Joao Felix

According to Marca, Arsenal have taken the lead to sign Atletico Madrid forward Joao Felix in January.

The Portuguese star has struggled for regular first-team football under manager Diego Simeone this season and he has made only nine starts. The 23-year-old is now keen on leaving Atletico this winter and Marca report that several Premier League clubs are interested in him.

Aston Villa, Chelsea and Manchester United have been linked with Felix but the report says Arsenal are ‘in the lead’ for now. The Spanish giants are prepared to offload their club-record signing in January but a permanent transfer may cost in excess of £86 million.

Quality

Arsenal have been tremendous during the first part of the season and they deservedly have a five-point lead over Manchester City at the top of the standings. Gabriel Jesus was crucial for them in the bright start but he won’t be available for the next three months after his knee surgery.

The setback for the Brazilian has left a huge void in Arsenal’s attack. Felix is a completely different player to Jesus as he is more renowned for his dribbling and finesse. He would be a quality signing but Arsenal would be taking a huge risk if they decide to pay a club-record fee for him.

Felix has shown glimpses of his potential during his time at Atletico, but he has lacked the consistency to make him a world-class player. Hence, a loan move could be more appropriate. Arsenal previously loaned Martin Odegaard from Real Madrid before signing him on a permanent deal.

Mikel Arteta’s side should make a similar approach for Felix. If the Portuguese plays a significant part for them in the back end of the season, they could then proceed to sign him permanently. This works in the favour of both as Felix would not want to join a new club where he can’t adapt.