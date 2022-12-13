Arsenal considering fresh Dusan Vlahovic move

According to Corriere Torino (via SportWitness), Arsenal could make a fresh move to sign Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic in January.

The London giants have had a superb Premier League season so far and they are currently five points clear of Manchester City at the top of the table. Gabriel Jesus played a big part in the superb start with five goals and six assists but he is now out for several months following a knee surgery.

As a result, Mikel Arteta’s side could spend on a new striker this winter and Corriere Torino claim that they have not given up on Vlahovic. The Serbian rejected them for Juventus last January but there are already suggestions that he could leave them amid his struggles this season.

Marquee striker

Arsenal were looking to bring Vlahovic to the Emirates Stadium last winter but he rejected them to join Juventus from Fiorentina. The 22-year-old has since failed to live up to the expectations. He has scored 16 goals from 36 games, but much more is expected from the £66.6 million signing.

The Turin giants could be tempted to cash in on him in January and it is left to be seen whether Arsenal are prepared to meet their demands. Vlahovic’s fitness has been a concern since his move to Juventus and it appears he is currently nursing a fresh groin injury.

The Serbian was out with an adductor problem in the weeks before the World Cup and on his return from the tournament, he is understood to have undergone tests on a groin issue. Arsenal would not want to sign a new striker, who could spend few weeks on the sidelines.

They need a marquee striker, who can make an instant impact and help them stay in the title race. A move for Vlahovic should be avoided unless he manages to prove his fitness between now and the beginning of 2023.