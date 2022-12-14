Report: Arsenal to make final push for Tielemans in January

Arsenal are poised to make a final push to sign of Youri Tielemans from Leicester City next month, according to The Mirror.

The 25-year-old is out of contract in June 2023 and is free to agree a pre-contract with overseas clubs from January 1st. However, the newspaper claims that Arsenal want to snapped up Tielemans this winter in a cut-price deal before other clubs attempt to land him on a free transfer next summer.

Arsenal have held an interest in the Belgium international for a considerable amount of time, with Mikel Arteta identifying him as a perfect midfield partner for Thomas Partey.

Tielemans has caught the eye since joining Leicester City from AS Monaco in 2019. He played a key role in helping the Foxes win the FA Cup in 2021 when he scored the game’s only goal against Chelsea.

Thomas Partey ideal midfield partner

Tielemans began his playing career at Anderlecht, where he made 185 appearances and scored 35 goals across four seasons. He won the league title twice and in 2017 was chosen as the Belgian Professional Footballer of the Year.

He is the youngest Belgian to play in the UEFA Champions League, making his debut in the competition at the age of 16 years and 148 days.

Thomas Partey has been hampered by injuries since joining Arsenal from Atletico Madrid and while Arteta may see Tielemans as his partner in midfield, the Gunners boss needs more top class options in the middle of the park.

Tielemans could also step in for the Ghanaian if he’s injured or misses a game due to suspension, so he’d give Arteta some much-needed depth in midfield during the second half of the season.

The Belgian is valued at €40m (£34.4m) by Transfermarkt, but the Mirror suggests that he could be available for around £20m in January due to his contract situation.

According to report, any decent offer will be very tempting for the Foxes – whose financial fortunes have been hit this season due to no European football.

Arteta has admitted the Gunners are active in the transfer market as they look to augment their options during the upcoming January window.

“We are looking and we are active in the possibilities. If we can find the players that will strengthen the team, we will try,” he told the club’s website.

Arsenal have been linked with a host of players ahead of the winter transfer window and will want to sign Tielemans in their fight to win an unexpected Premier League title.

The 25-year-old Belgian, who will be a good fit for Arsenal, has made 17 appearances in all competitions, scored three goals and provided one assist this season.

He featured at the 2022 World Cup where he made three appearances for Belgium.

