Man Utd to launch offer for Karim Benzema

Manchester United are set to launch a sensational offer for Real Madrid’s Karim Benzema in the hope of finding a suitable candidate to replace Cristiano Ronaldo.

According to Spanish news outlet Nacional, the Premier League giants will offer current Ballon d’Or holder Karim Benzema an exorbitant salary to lure him to Old Trafford.

The French international is one of the most sought-after strikers in world football at the moment, having won the most prestigious individual award in football this year.

The 34-year-old has an impressive 329 goals for the Los Blancos in the 617 appearances he has made since joining the Spanish giants in the summer of 2009.

Benzema is out of contract at the end of the season and will be able to sign a pre-contract agreement with interested parties. Man Utd want to pounce on an opportunity that looks too good to turn down.

A report from The Athletic revealed earlier that Man Utd are set to save a whopping ‘£15m to £30m’ over the next six months after Ronaldo left the club last month, after an astonishing interview, in which the Portuguese criticized the club and current manager Erik ten Hag.

That has placed the Red Devils in a good position to sign Benzema on a lucrative deal, which will enable them to fight off competition from the continent and beyond.

Reluctant?

Some other reports have also suggested that the Frenchman would be open for a new adventure away from Santiago Bernabeu, his home for the past 13 years.

While Benzema might seem an attractive property to acquire by the club’s hierarchy, the Madrid-based man might not see Man Utd in the same light.

The English outfit are currently plying their trade in the Europa League and there is no certainty that they will qualify for next year’s Champions League.

Reaching the twilight years of his career, Benzema might not want to put too much faith in the club’s new project under Dutch tactician Ten Hag and might see other clubs, such as PSG, as a more attractive destination.

It is still early days in the Benzema saga, and few can accurately predict what will happen in the coming months. United will hope that those predicting him moving to the red half of Manchester are correct.