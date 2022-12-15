Arsenal in pole position to sign Mykhaylo Mudryk

According to Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio, Arsenal are in pole position to sign Shakhtar Donetsk winger Mykhaylo Mudryk in January.

The London giants have been regularly fancied to sign the 21-year-old over the last few months and it was recently claimed that he is the priority for the next transfer window.

Well respected journalist Di Marzio has now revealed that Arsenal are certainly favourites to sign the player and it could take around £30 million to bring him from Shakhtar.

He told Soccer News: “Mudryk is a really good player. AC Milan wanted him in the summer in case Rafael Leão left, but he was too expensive for Milan. Right now, Arsenal are trying to secure him because they know they are dealing with a very talented player.”

“But whether it will work out in January… I don’t know. That they are in pole-position to capture him is certain, though. But: Shakhtar are a tough negotiating partner and they are likely to ask around €35m for him.”

High fee

Di Marzio has said that Mudryk could be available for £30 million in January but that could be wide of the mark with various other reports suggesting that Shakhtar have slapped an £85 million price tag on the player’s head. The Ukrainian club are unlikely to accept such a low-ball offer.

Hence, Arsenal have their work cut out to sign the versatile winger. Mudryk has gone public stating how he likes the North Londoners but Shakhtar may resist his departure unless a substantial bid is made. A package in the region of £60 million could be required to entice them to sell him.

If Arsenal were to sign Mudryk, he could evolve into an important player in future. The Ukrainian has excelled for Shakhtar this season, scoring 10 goals and assisting another 8, but he may require time to adapt with the transition to the Premier League which is more intense.