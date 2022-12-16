Arsenal favourites to sign Sergej Milinkovic-Savic

According to Gazzetta dello Sport, Arsenal are leading the race to sign Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic next month.

The Serbian has been heavily linked with a Premier League move over the past few years and ahead of January, Gazzetta dello Sport report that Arsenal are favourites to sign him.

The 27-year-old is set to enter the final 18 months of his Lazio contract next month and the Italian outlet claim that he does not have any plans of putting pen-to-paper on a renewal.

The report also says that he could be available for around £44 million in January.

Fantastic signing

Arsenal have lacked the presence of a genuine box-to-box midfielder since Aaron Ramsey left. Prior to the Welshman, Santi Cazorla made a big name for himself before his serious Achilles injury.

Milinkovic-Savic does not have the same level of work rate as the duo, but the Serbian has the ability to make regular contributions in the final third. He has five goals and seven assists for his club this season.

He has also been effective in his own half with his strong tackling and knack for winning regular duels. Such characteristics would suit Arsenal, who need more quality to challenge for the Premier League title.

Thomas Partey and Granit Xhaka are currently the regular starters in midfield for Arsenal, but the club need quality rotation if they are to avoid injuries and stay with Manchester City in the title hunt until May.

Milinkovic-Savic would be a fantastic signing as he is in the peak of his career. It remains to be seen whether Arsenal can persuade Lazio into selling their prized asset in the upcoming transfer window.

At £44 million, he would be a bargain signing in the current transfer market. Lazio could be tempted to consider Milinkovic-Savic’s exit as his valuation could drop further at the end of the campaign.