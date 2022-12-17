Arsenal interested in Roma star Nicolo Zaniolo

According to Radio Radio Italy, Arsenal are interested in signing Roma attacker Nicolo Zaniolo.

The 23-year-old is one of the highly-rated players in Italian football and he has been linked with a Premier League on many occasions. Tottenham Hotspur were unsuccessful in signing him last summer and Radio Radio Italy claim that Arsenal are now keen.

According to the source, Mikel Arteta’s men could undermine Roma with two possible options. They could either look to sign Zaniolo on a free transfer when his contract expires (2024) or offer a small fee of around £22 million before the end of June next year.

Potential

Zaniolo’s potential was talked about at the start of his career, but the hype subsided after two long-term injuries. He is still on the radar of top European clubs and Arsenal have an excellent chance to sign him for a relatively small transfer fee next year.

At the age of 23, the Italian has yet to enter the peak phase of his playing career. If he can stay injury free, he would be a brilliant signing for Arsenal due to his versatility. The attacking midfield is his prime position, but he can also play on the right flank or as a striker, so he’d give Arteta a top class option to compete with the likes of Bukayo Saka, Martin Odegaard and even Gabriel Jesus.

It is unclear whether Roma would entertain losing him in January but Arsenal must attempt to land his signature if possible. They are short in the striking department as of now with Jesus out for the next three months following a surgery for a knee injury.

Apart from Zaniolo, Arsenal have been strongly tipped to land Shakhtar Donetsk star Mykhaylo Mudryk, who is a specialist winger. The Ukrainian ace is way more expensive than Zaniolo with an £85 million price tag. The fee is enormous for an unproven star and Arsenal should consider a move for Zaniolo over him.