Man Utd interested in signing Mohammed Kudus

According to The Athletic (via Metro), Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag is interested in signing Ajax forward Mohammed Kudus in January.

The Ghanaian international has had a top season for Ajax, scoring 10 goals and registering 2 assists from 21 appearances. He was also superb for his national team in the World Cup with two goals and The Athletic claim that Ten Hag is now considering a reunion with him.

Ten Hag is reportedly a firm admirer of the 22-year-old, who could be available for £45 million next month.

Versatility

Man United are searching for a replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo in January and Kudus would be a good fit. He started his career as a central midfielder but has developed into a forward at Ajax. He is now accustomed to playing in the number 10, right wing and centre-forward roles.

Kudus did not play much under Ten Hag at Ajax last season due to injuries and competition for places, but he could get the chance to reunite at Old Trafford. The Ghanaian has the potential to become a leading player in future and United could use their good relationship with Ajax to lure him.

It is unclear whether that could happen in January. If there is a possibility, United may have to pay a hefty fee based on their previous experience. The club signed Lisandro Martinez and Antony from Ajax last summer but were made to pay a combined fee of around £160 million for their services.

The Dutch champions are known to hold out for significant price tags and they will make it tough for Kudus to leave midway through the season. They could be some leeway in the transfer valuation in the summer but United can’t afford to wait that long as they have to fill the void left by Ronaldo’s exit next month.