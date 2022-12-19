Arsenal could sign Marcus Thuram in bargain £10m January deal

According to German publication company BILD, Bundesliga outfit Borussia Monchengladbach are willing to sanction the sale of Arsenal target Marcus Thuram for just £10.4m this winter.

The 25-year-old was part of the French squad which reached the final in Qatar, eventually losing out to Lionel Messi’s Argentina in a thriller on Sunday afternoon. In total, he has made nine appearances for France.

But it is not the performances for his national team that has caught the eyes of clubs in Europe, rather his displays in the Bundesliga. Since moving to Gladbach in 2019, the striker has scored 41 goals and assisted 26 times in 119 appearances.

The Frenchman has just six months left on his contract and has shown no desire to extend his stay at Borussia-Park. The situation has alerted clubs here in England with 90min claiming recently that Arsenal are among the clubs showing an interest in luring Thuram to the Premier League.

The Gunners have now been handed a boost as BILD claims that Gladbach are ready to cash-in this winter if £10.4m is put on the table, as they want to raise some funds for a replacement rather than lose him for nothing in the summer.

Arsenal will be without their talisman Gabriel Jesus for around three months after he underwent knee surgery and are reportedly looking at the possibility of bringing in another forward in January.

Even though the Gunners have Eddie Nketiah in their armory, it would be a huge task for him to replace Jesus for three months. Arsenal are into the knockout stages of the Europa League, while they also sit top of the table in the Premier League, so Arteta could do with another option.

Signing Thuram would make sense as he’s a versatile forward who’s available at a reasonable price. However, Arsenal aren’t the only ones in the race as the likes of Manchester United, West Ham, and Newcastle United have also been linked.

Arsenal look set to be busy in the upcoming transfer window. They have been strongly linked with Mykhaylo Mudryk but the Ukranian international will cost big money so the Gunners may opt to focus on a more cost-effective solution such as Thuram.