Man Utd have to trigger clause to sign Costa

According to Correio da Manha (via Sport Witness), Manchester United have to trigger Diogo Costa’s release clause to sign him from Porto in January.

David de Gea is currently the first-choice keeper for Erik ten Hag’s side but the Spanish star could be leaving the club soon. United have not yet activated the 12-month option in his contract expiring in the summer of 2023 and they could replace him with a young recruit.

As per Correio da Manha, United are interested in signing Costa as his replacement but Porto won’t let him go in January. The club plan to keep their key players for the remainder of the season. According to the report, Manchester United can only sign the 23-year-old by triggering his £65 million release clause.

Upgrade

De Gea has been an outstanding player for United since his arrival in 2011. He has made countless number of world-class saves and continues to remain a key figure under Ten Hag. However, there are doubts whether he would continue in goal at the start of next season.

The 32-year-old is still one of the best keepers in world football but Ten Hag’s tactical demands could see him head for the exit door. The Dutch head coach wants more from his goalkeeper than just making saves. Passing out from the back is one of the key facets in his setup.

De Gea has fared well under Ten Hag after a tough beginning to the campaign but Costa would be an upgrade as he is more mobile and likes the ball at his feet. United will want to sign him as soon as possible to beat the competition but a January transfer would be a surprise.

Manchester United could give more importance to their attack next month. Their main area of concern during the first part of the season has been their lack of sufficient goals. Ten Hag could instruct the club to bring in a marquee striker in order to boost their Champions League bid.