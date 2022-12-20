Arsenal could make January swoop for Vlahovic

According to Corriere dello Sport (via SportWitness), Arsenal could make a second attempt to sign Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic in January.

The London giants were eager to sign the Serbian star last winter, but the 22-year-old decided to snub their interest to continue in Italy with Juventus. However, Mikel Arteta’s side could have a second chance to sign him next month, as per an update from Corriere dello Sport.

Vlahovic has not been consistent enough for Juventus since his move from Fiorentina last January and it is reported that a fee of £79 million could tempt them to sell. Arsenal have reportedly forgiven Vlahovic for his previous rejection and they could make a fresh move for him.

Arsenal are likely to enter the January transfer market for a new striker following the unexpected setback for Gabriel Jesus, who is out of action after a knee surgery. Vlahovic had no intent to join them last winter, but the scenario could be different next month due to Juventus’ financial problems.

The Serie A heavyweights are currently facing potential criminal charges over taxation flaws and this could force them to sell Vlahovic for a decent profit. Arsenal should take the second chance coming their way to sign Vlahovic, provided the striker does not have any lingering injury concerns.

Since last summer, he has been nursing a groin issue and it was the same reason for his visit of Juventus’ medical centre this month. The Serbian was also absent for the Emirates Cup friendly against Arsenal and the Gunners need to assess the situation first before spending a record fee on him.

Vlahovic would be a top-class signing for Arsenal. The club missed out on Champions League football last season after failing to sign him. If he were to join them next month, he could have a crucial role to play in the Premier League title charge. Arsenal are five points ahead of Manchester City at the top of the table.