Arsenal interested in Alexis Mac Allister

According to a report from AS, Arsenal have already shown an interest in signing Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Alexis Mac Allister.

The 23-year-old had a superb World Cup campaign with Argentina where he started every game other than the shock 2-1 defeat to Saudi Arabia. He scored the crucial opener in the 2-0 win over Mexico and was also instrumental in the final with an assist for Angel Di Maria’s goal.

His reputation has hit great heights after Argentina’s World Cup triumph and AS report that that the midfielder will sooner or latter open the door for the best European teams. It is also mentioned that Arsenal and Atletico Madrid have already expressed an interest in signing him.

Talent

Mac Allister had a slow start to his Brighton career but is now regarded as one of the indispensable figures in the starting line-up. The midfielder has five goals for the South Coast club this season while he has also been excellent with the timing of his tackles and interceptions.

The Argentine is also gifted with strong passing skills and his career is currently on an upward curve. Arsenal need a hard-working central midfielder next month but their chances of signing Mac Allister could be very slim unless they are ready to place a substantial bid on the table.

According to Transfermarket, he is priced at around £28 million. However, Brighton could easily demand a figure in the region of £60 million on the back of Mac Allister’s World Cup success. The midfielder is contracted to them until June 2025, but there is a further 12-month option.

Arsenal can make a huge statement by bringing the promising midfielder to the Emirates Stadium in January but it depends on the budget available to Arteta. Signing a new striker could be the utmost priority for Arsenal after the knee surgery for Gabriel Jesus earlier this month.