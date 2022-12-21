Arsenal’s interest in Mudryk confirmed by Shakhtar director

In an interview with Calciomercato.it, Shakhtar Donetsk’s vice sporting director Carlo Nicolini has confirmed that Arsenal are interested in signing Mykhaylo Mudryk.

The London giants are likely to strengthen their attacking department in the upcoming transfer window and it has recently been revealed that Mudryk is the preferred target.

It is unclear whether Arsenal will be in a position to meet the £88 million price tag set by Shakhtar but Nicolini has acknowledged that the club want to sign Mudryk.

He told CalcioMercato:

“Today, Mudryk has been told, like all other players, to present himself for the training in Antalya on the 9th of January. There is interest from Arsenal, I cannot deny it.”

Huge fee

Mudryk was first linked with a Premier League move in August. Everton and Brentford were initially credited with an interest, and towards the end of the summer transfer window, Arsenal were also mentioned as potential candidates to sign the 21-year-old.

The Ukrainian international has since taken his reputation to the next level. He has scored 10 goals and provided 8 assists from just 18 games for Shakhtar this season. Mudryk has produced some stand-out performances in the Champions League.

Shakhtar are now reluctant to lose their prized asset unless there is a substantial transfer offer. Arsenal are undoubtedly huge admirers of Mudryk but whether the board would be willing to spend a club-record package on the player is a big question mark.

Arsenal could easily find a cheaper alternative in the transfer market but missing out on Mudryk to another European rival would be a setback. Hence, they may try to negotiate lower transfer terms in January as there could be fierce competition for him next summer.

Real Madrid and Barcelona are always on the hunt for quality talents. The former have been prepared to pay handsome fees for emerging stars and could turn their interest to Mudryk in July. If Arsenal want to avoid such a scenario, they need to find a solution for the player in January.

Arsenal return to Premier League action on Boxing Day with an evening kick-off against West Ham United at the Emirates Stadium. Manager Mikel Arteta could have almost a full squad at his disposal. Gabriel Jesus is the only player on the sidelines following a knee surgery.