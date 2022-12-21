Man Utd still interested in signing Frenkie de Jong

90min has revealed that Manchester United have informed Frenkie de Jong’s agent they are still interested in signing the midfielder from Barcelona, despite their failed summer pursuit of the Dutchman.

De Jong was the subject of transfer speculation last summer after the Red Devils made him a priority target. The former Ajax midfielder though, was keen on staying at the Spotify Camp Nou and manager Erik ten Hag signed Casemiro from Real Madrid, instead.

The source has reported that ten Hag has confirmed to De Jong’s representatives that he is still keen to take the midfielder to Old Trafford and wants to build a team capable of winning titles.

Numerous reports from the summer indicated that United had an agreement in place with Barcelona over the transfer fee for De Jong but an issue over deferred wages scuppered the deal.

London World recently quoted the player’s valuation at £70 million, which shouldn’t be a problem for Man Utd, however, 90min claims that the 25-year-old’s camp is still determined to retrieve the deferred wages that Barca owes them.

United are ready to try again for De Jong as ten Hag sees him as a player who is ‘transformative’ and can significantly improve his side, claims the source. But they’ll still have to try and find a solution to the deferred wages problem.

De Jong has been at the heart of the action at Barcelona this season. Xavi Hernandez is viewing him as a potential replacement for club legend and veteran Sergio Busquets.

Our View

Frenkie de Jong is one of the best deep-lying midfielders in Europe. The Netherlands international is one of the very best when it comes to ball distribution and initiating counterattacks from the back of the field.

De Jong’s best attribute is his ability to dribble past the defenders and drive ahead with the ball. His defensive output is also impressive and he has the pace and the technicality to succeed in England. He has proved his worth this season by putting in some remarkable performances for the Blaugrana and that is why it could be difficult for United to pull off this deal.

We’ll have to wait and see how things develop but Erik ten Hag will have to work hard to convince the midfielder to join Man Utd, even if they find a solution to the deferred wages problem.