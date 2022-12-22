Arsenal tipped to trigger Ismael Bennacer’s release clause

According to Corriere dello Sport via SportWitness, Arsenal could trigger the release clause in the contract of AC Milan midfielder Ismael Bennacer.

The London giants have had a superb Premier League season to date and they have a five-point lead over Manchester City at the top of the table. The main challenge for them now is to sustain the position under the pressure of expectations from the fans.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is likely to be backed with funds for January and a holding midfielder could be targeted, keeping the fitness of Thomas Partey in mind. It is now claimed by Corriere dello Sport that Arsenal could look into re-signing Bennacer.

The Algerian star currently has a £44 million release clause in his contract valid for foreign clubs. The report says that the figure is not out of reach for Arsenal, who have already been contact with his representatives regarding a potential return to the club.

Quality

Arsenal currently have Partey and Granit Xhaka as the regular choices at the heart of the midfield but there is always concern among fans over the former’s fitness. The Ghanaian has been superb from the number six role, but his injury record remains a potential worry.

Mohamed Elneny would be the immediate replacement for him in case of any setback but Arsenal need more quality and depth if they want to go all the way to lift the top-flight title. Bennacer would be a quality signing for the club with his strong defensive attributes.

He is terrific with his tackling from the centre of the park and likes to engage in regular duels. His passing accuracy is also very impressive and the only question mark would be on his intensity, having played in a more tactical league in Serie A since leaving Arsenal.

If Bennacer can adapt quickly, he would prove a terrific piece of business for Arsenal. The transfer fee should be affordable for the club, but whether they end up signing him could depend on how much they spend on a wide attacking player which seems the main priority.