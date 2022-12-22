Arsenal look to push for Adrien Rabiot deal this January

La Repubblica (via 101 Great Goals) has reported that Arsenal are ready to open talks over a deal to sign £13m-rated Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot.

Rabiot was the subject of transfer speculation last summer with Manchester United among those heavily linked with the Frenchman. A deal, however, could not materialise and now the midfielder is set to enter the final six months of his deal with Juve.

According to La Repubblica, Arsenal are ready to open negotiations over a deal and Juventus are willing to cash-in this winter if £13m [€15m] is put on the table.

Rabiot played an integral role in helping France reach the World Cup final for the second time running. His performances in Qatar have prompted the Gunners to push for a deal this winter.

The one stumbling block, however, as was the case with United, is the 27-year-old’s massive wage demands. As per the source, Rabiot wants around £9 million per year in wages and it’s unlikely that Arsenal will be prepared to meet those demands, which could scupper their hopes of getting a deal agreed.

Massimiliano Allegri is understood to be happy with Rabiot’s performances this season and the Juve think-tank wants to keep him until the end of the season. With Juventus’ ongoing financial troubles, however, they could look to cash in on Rabiot and get his heavy wages off their books.

Our View

Rabiot has struggled for the most part since moving to Turin from PSG, drawing criticisms from fans and the media. However, he has impressed for France at the World Cup which has led to plenty of interest in his services.

Arsenal desperately need midfield reinforcements to help with their title push during the second half of the season. Arteta needs more top class competition for Thomas Partey and Granit Xhaka, so Rabiot would be an excellent addition to their squad.

We’ll have to wait and see how things develop but any potential deal will probably come down to whether Arsenal are able to agree terms with the player over wages, rather than settling on a fee with Juve.