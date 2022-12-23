Marcus Thuram hopeful of Man Utd transfer

According to Italian website Tuttomercatoweb, Borussia Monchengladbach star Marcus Thuram is hopeful of joining Manchester United in either January or next summer.

The Frenchman has had a tremendous season with Gladbach, registering 13 goals and 4 assists from just 17 appearances. His form took him to the World Cup where he made an impact in the final. The 25-year-old assisted Kylian Mbappe for the equaliser (at 2-2) but ultimately France lost out in a penalty shoot-out.

It is now reported by Tuttomercatoweb that Thuram could leave in January if Gladbach receive £8.5 million. Otherwise, he is likely to walk away on a free transfer when his contract expires in June. The Frenchman is reportedly crossing his fingers to join Monaco or Man United next year.

Talent

Thuram is capable of playing in different attacking positions. He started off as a left winger but has developed into a quality centre-forward at Gladbach. Aside from his goals and assists, the Frenchman has impressed with his superb dribbling, pace as well as his strong physical presence.

He has the qualities to succeed in the Premier League in future and United have the opportunity to sign him for a bargain fee next month. The club recently released Cristiano Ronaldo after his explosive interview with Piers Morgan and Thuram would be a brilliant cost-cut signing for them.

He does not come with the same reputation as Napoli’s Victor Osimhen or Benfica’s Goncalo Ramos but he is a gifted footballer, who would make a difference up front. Thuram will be hoping that United make an approach for him, but the final decision may depend on manager Erik ten Hag.

The club have made their signings this season under the recommendation of the Dutch manager and his opinion may decide whether Thuram makes the switch to Old Trafford. If Ten Hag declines to sign him, he could still make the move to England. London giants Arsenal and Chelsea are on the hunt for a marquee striker after injuries to Gabriel Jesus and Armando Broja. Thuram’s availability and low cost would suit them.