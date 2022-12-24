Arsenal interested in Real Madrid’s Marco Asensio

Spanish outlet Sport (via football.london) has reported that Arsenal are among the clubs interested in signing Real Madrid winger Marco Asensio.

Asensio has been the subject of transfer speculation since the summer as he is in the final year of his deal with Los Blancos and is yet to reach an agreement over an extension with the reigning La Liga champions.

The Spaniard will be free to negotiate a pre-transfer deal with any potential foreign suitor that might approach him but interested clubs can also try and get him for cheap next month.

According to the report, Arsenal are keeping a close watch on Asensio with Mikel Arteta said to be in the market to increase his attacking depth next month. The source also says the Gunners could face competition as North London rivals Tottenham are also looking at Asensio as a potential signing. Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain are also attentive to Asensio’s situation and could look to tempt him with an offer.

Fabrizio Romano had also confirmed that the player’s agent, Jorge Mendes, had offered his client to Arsenal and Manchester United this past summer. A deal, however, could not materialise and the 26-year-old stayed in Madrid until at least the winter.

Our View

It was always understood that Arsenal were going to return to the winter transfer market in search of a winger after they failed to replace Nicolas Pepe, who went out on loan to Nice in August.

While Arteta does have Brazilian talent Marquinhos, it would be unfair to count on the 19-year-old to deliver in crunch situations, especially now that Arsenal could be on their way to winning their first Premier League title since 2003-04.

Asensio is a versatile forward who can play anywhere across the frontline. He can also be deployed as a midfielder if needed, and with him likely to be available for cheap this winter, he could be a shrewd signing for Arsenal. It’s unlikely that he will agree to a new deal with Madrid with his playing time drastically reduced from last season.

Overall, Asensio has netted 52 goals and provided 27 assists in his 250 appearances for the Whites. This season, he has only made 12 appearances across all competitions, registering three goals and as many assists.

Asensio is valued at £22m by Transfermarkt and Arsenal would look to sign him for even less given his contract situation, so he’s an excellent market opportunity and Arteta should look to get the deal done next month.