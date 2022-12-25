Arsenal & Man Utd enter final stretch for Joao Felix

According to French website Le 10 Sport, Arsenal and Manchester United have entered the final stretch to sign Atletico Madrid forward Joao Felix in January.

Felix has had a difficult season with the Madrid giants and he has been limited to just five starts in the league. As a result, he has fallen out with manager Diego Simeone and Le 10 Sport claim that he is set to leave Atletico in the winter transfer window.

The report also claims that he could move to the Premier League with Arsenal and Man United leading the pursuit. The duo have entered final discussions with Felix’s agent Jorge Mendes over a transfer next month.

Fantastic signing

Felix has not set the world alight with Atletico over the past three years and many believe that Simeone’s tactical system does not suit the Portuguese. A move to Arsenal or United this winter could be a blessing in disguise for Felix, who could excel playing a progressive brand of football.

Arsenal are currently short in the centre-forward department following a knee surgery for Gabriel Jesus. Eddie Nketiah remains the sole striking option at the moment. If Felix were to join them, he could cement the spot up front ahead of Nketiah as he is obviously more experienced with better skills.

Meanwhile, United could also assure him a starting berth ahead of Anthony Martial. Martial has suffered multiple injuries this campaign and there are still question marks over his consistency as the main striker. Felix could emerge as an undisputed starter if United manage to lure him next month.

A loan transfer appears the likely possibility for Felix in January. It was earlier reported that Atletico were seeking £88 million for Felix, but no club is likely to pay such a huge transfer fee next month for a player, who has had limited first-team football during the first part of the season.

Arsenal and Man United would want to try out the Portuguese in the Premier League first before considering a club-record bid for a permanent transfer. Felix could also benefit from the loan spell as he will have the chance to prove his credentials playing a more expansive style of football.