Man Utd preparing move for Napoli star Kim Min-jae

According to Italian website Tuttomercatoweb, Manchester United are preparing an assault to sign Napoli defender Kim Min-jae, who has a release clause in his contract.

The South Korean star joined the Serie A club from Fenerbahce last summer and he has been superb in their fantastic start to their league season. The centre-back also starred for his nation in their run to the World Cup round of 16 where they were outclassed by Brazil.

Tuttomercatoweb now report that Napoli are negotiating a new deal with the 26-year-old as they aim to remove or increase the £44 million release clause available to foreign clubs. United are reportedly aware of it and are prepared to make a move – most likely next month.

Competition

United manager Erik ten Hag started the season with Harry Maguire and Lisandro Martinez in central defence. However, it only took a couple of defeats for Maguire to be dropped for Raphael Varane. Varane and Martinez are now considered as confirmed starters when fit.

Ten Hag has found his best central defensive duo for his line-up but there needs to be strong competition such that the pair can’t take their places for granted in future. Min-jae would be a fantastic signing and could be seen as a better alternative than Maguire or Victor Lindelof.

Min-jae is a complete package with his impressive tackling, ability to make regular clearances and a strong aerial presence. He has also been delightful with his ball control at Napoli and would have no trouble fitting into the plans of Ten Hag, who has been wary of Varane’s fitness.

The four-time Champions League winner has not gone a single season without injuries in his illustrious career. United had to play without him for several weeks before the World Cup and there is no guarantee that the Frenchman will be able to stay fit and available for each and every game.

This is one of the reasons why Min-jae should be signed by United. Their chances of landing him in the next transfer window may depend on him turning down a new Napoli contract. If he were to sign a new one, Napoli will ensure that they at least double the buy-out figure.