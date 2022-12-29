Arsenal ready to make January move for Dusan Vlahovic

According to Corriere dello Sport (via Sport Witness), Arsenal are ready to make a January move to sign Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic.

Vlahovic was a top target for the London giants in the last winter transfer window but he decided to reject them for a move to Juventus from Fiorentina. Less than 12 months later, Corriere dello Sport claim that he is already considering a new challenge as the manager’s tactics have not worked in his favour.

It is added that his representative Darko Ristic is looking for a fresh solution. While Juventus prefer to keep him until the summer, the report says that a bid exceeding £80 million could urge them to sell in January. Arsenal are one of the English clubs interested in signing Vlahovic immediately.

Quality

Vlahovic has produced a mixed bag of performances at Juventus but he has still amassed 16 goals from 36 appearances. The Serbian should only get better with age and experience and Arsenal could be tempted to make a fresh approach despite his transfer snub last winter.

Mikel Arteta’s side currently have Eddie Nketiah as the only recognised striker after the injury blow for Gabriel Jesus. The 23-year-old was on the scoresheet in the recent derby win against West Ham but the big question mark is whether he can perform when the going gets tough.

Arsenal should get a clear idea during the difficult run of fixtures in January. If Nketiah struggles to find the back of the net during the run, the club could make a serious attempt to land Vlahovic, who is regarded as one of the best young strikers in European football at the moment.

Jesus is anticipated to return following his knee surgery in either February or March, but there is no guarantee at the moment. Hence, it is better to be safe than sorry for Arsenal when it comes to their striker hunt. Vlahovic is a match-winner that could hugely boost their bid for the league title. The price is on the higher side but they have to sign him now rather than wait for the summer.