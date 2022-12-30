Man Utd eye move for Real Madrid ace Marco Asensio

Spanish outlet Sport has claimed that Manchester United are eyeing a move to sign Real Madrid winger Marco Asensio and are willing to meet his wage demands.

Asensio is currently in the final year of his deal with Madrid and could leave this winter. However, the Spaniard will be able to negotiate a pre-transfer agreement from next month if he does decide to leave Madrid for free at the end of the season.

Asensio has struggled to nail down a new deal with Los Blancos with the two parties being unable to reach an agreement over financial terms, and the situation has alerted Man Utd.

According to Sport, the Spain international is looking at an annual package of £7 million (€8 million), something that the Whites do not want to give him but United are ready to match.

Asensio and Madrid have been in a contract standoff since the summer and the winger was offered to Premier League clubs back in August. The consensus in the player’s camp is that it’s unlikely that he will sign a new contract with the Liga outfit, having also seen his playing time drastically reduced under Carlo Ancelotti.

Ancelotti has also said that he wants to finish the season with the same squad but if any of his players want to leave, it will be a subject of consideration for the Madrid boss.

Sport has also said that Manchester United and Madrid enjoy a good relationship, with the English club paying £106 million in total to Madrid across the last two summer windows for Raphael Varane and Casemiro.

Our View

Asensio could join United this winter after the Manchester outfit missed out on Cody Gapko, who completed a sensational move to Liverpool. Erik ten Hag had held numerous conversations with the Netherlands international and it was understood that he would be open to moving to Old Trafford but the Merseysiders managed to find an agreement with PSV Eindhoven ahead of United.

Asensio has an exciting profile and he could fit into ten Hag’s system. Though he is a winger, he can play almost anywhere in the frontline and can also drop back to a deeper role, if need be. United currently need a new attacker after losing Cristiano Ronaldo during the World Cup. Anthony Martial’s injury issues are also well-documented so ten Hag is in the market for an attacker.

Asensio thrives in possession-based systems and has an eye for goal. He likes to shoot from distance and has the stamina and the pace to establish himself in the Man Utd XI. He is also good with the ball at his feet, with short passes and the ability to play slicing through balls being his strong areas.

It remains to be seen if United wait until the end of the season to sign him for free, in which case they will have to find a pre-transfer agreement with him next month. Or else, they could try and get him in a cut-price deal in January, with only close to six months left on his current deal.