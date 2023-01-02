Man Utd leading the race to sign Marcus Thuram

According to Italian daily La Repubblica (via Tuttomercatoweb), Manchester United are leading Bayern Munich and Inter Milan in the race to sign Marcus Thuram.

United are currently short in the centre-forward department after Cristiano Ronaldo’s free transfer and the search is on for a quality replacement. Thuram is a player that has been regularly linked with Manchester United and La Repubblica report that the club are front-runners to sign him in January.

Erik ten Hag’s side are leading Bayern and Inter in the transfer race for the 25-year-old, who has only six months remaining in his Borussia Monchengladbach contract. The report says that he could be sold for £13 million, which would be a bargain fee for a player of his quality.

Quality

United have been in a good run after the World Cup hiatus but it is clear from their performances that they need a better striker. Anthony Martial has been inconsistent for a number of years and the club need a quality striker that can support Marcus Rashford in the final third.

Thuram could be United’s solution after starring for Gladbach in the first part of the campaign. The Frenchman was exceptional for the German giants earlier this season. He accumulated 13 goals and 4 assists from only 17 games before being picked by France for the World Cup.

The 25-year-old would be a fantastic purchase for United as he would offer manager Erik ten Hag with the chance to rotate his strikers. Thuram and Martial could share the minutes in the centre-forward role while Ten Hag could also ask Rashford to switch over from the left-wing.

If Thuram fails to meet Ten Hag’s expectations, the club could revisit the situation next summer when there will be big money to spend on a leading striker. United face a pivotal period ahead in the top-flight as they look to strengthen their grip on a Champions League spot.

They broke into the top four last week with a victory over Wolves. United currently have a handy two-point cushion over fifth-placed Tottenham with a game in hand. Signing Thuram could provide the added quality to move clear of Spurs as well as catch Newcastle above them.