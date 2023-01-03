Arsenal launch new bid for Mykaylo Mudryk

Arsenal have launched a fresh offer for Shakhtar Donetsk’s Mykaylo Mudryk, according to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano

The winger has been the Gunners’ priority transfer target heading into the winter transfer window, as they hope to add much-needed depth in the attacking areas.

Arsenal’s opening offer worth £35m up front plus £22m in add-ons was rejected by Donetsk. Romano says the Gunners have now returned with an improved offer that would see them pay more of the fee in advance with the club now ready to pay £44m up front.

The North London outfit are waiting for a response from their Ukrainian counterparts, but Romano says they are confident a deal for the talented winger will be agreed. talkSPORT also carries a report on Arsenal’s fresh offer and says the club are optimistic they’ll sign Mudryk this month.

If the coveted attacker does end up joining the Gunners, he will be Arsenal’s most expensive winter window coup in their history. The current holder of the record is Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who was signed in 2018 for a fee of £56 million.

Personal terms are not thought to be an issue as Mudryk has his heart set on a move to the Emirates Stadium, and he’s been dropping plenty of hints on social media lately.

If the latest bid from the London side is rejected, it will certainly be a cause of worry for the club’s hierarchy. Their city rivals Chelsea have also shown a genuine interest in the winger, who might pounce on the slightest of opportunities.

The league leaders were never going to pay the asking price of £88 million, which was being quoted publicly. The club was always of the understanding that there was a deal to be done for a significantly lower price.

If Mudryk ends up at Arsenal this month, he will certainly give Mikel Arteta a different tool in his armory. Something the Spaniard can unleash in the ongoing title race.

Despite being 21, everybody knows that the Shakhtar man is a top talent. One of the most gifted youngsters in world football. And how proud the Arsenal fans would be to see one of the top talents choosing the iconic red and white jersey that they adore.